21 January 2018
    US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence arrive at Amman military airport, Jordan, January 20, 2018.

    Egypt Confirms Commitment to Palestinians' Rights on East Jerusalem

    © AP Photo/ Muhammad Hamed
    Middle East
    CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi held a meeting on Saturday with US Vice President Mike Pence and confirmed the country's commitment to the right of Palestinians on the creation of the capital in East Jerusalem, Egyptian president's press service said.

    According to the press service, during the meeting Sisi stressed the intention of Egypt to strengthen relations with the United States and expressed hope for US support in fight against terrorism.

    The sides also discussed the recent decision of US President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

    "Sisi confirmed Egypt's unalterable position to support the Palestinians and their right on creation of the independent state with the capital in East Jerusalem," the statement said.

    Palestinian children look at vandalised graffiti depicting US President Donald Trump and slogans against US Vice President Mike Pence painted on Israel's controversial separation barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem during clashes with Palestinian protestors near an Israeli checkpoint on December 7, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ THOMAS COEX
    White House Refutes Media Reports of Pence Visit Postponement to Middle East
    Pence's visit was initially scheduled for mid-December, but was postponed in the wake of protests in the region against Trump's decision to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

    After visiting Egypt, the vice president will travel to Jordan and Israel.

    On December 6, 2017, Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and instructed the US State Department to launch the process of moving the US Embassy, currently located in Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem. The step has prompted criticism from a number of states, first and foremost those in the Middle East and Palestine, and triggered a wave of protests in the region.

    Israel seized then Jordan-controlled East Jerusalem, the Old City along with the entire West Bank, in 1967. In 1980, the Israeli parliament adopted the Jerusalem Law and proclaimed the city as the "complete and united" capital of the Jewish State. The international community does not recognize the move and considers the status of the city to be one of the Middle East conflict's core problems, which should be resolved on the basis of an agreement with the Palestinians, who claim the eastern part of Jerusalem. For this reason, all foreign embassies are located in Tel Aviv.

