US Attempts to Blame Syrian Gov't for Chemical Attacks Unfounded - Russian MoD

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the United States was ignoring the objective evidence of chemical weapons' use by terrorists in Syria, targeted against the civilian population and the country's government troops.

The ministry went on by saying that the US attempts to blame the Syrian government for the use of chemical weapons have never been grounded by any hard evidence.

"The US administration is at best not showing any interest and often ignores the objective factors of terrorists using poisonous substances while fighting against government forces and civilians," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Russian military, Washington has failed to fulfill their obligations on the destruction of chemical weapons, preserving at least 10% of their arsenal operational.

"Following our commitments under the Chemical Weapons Convention, Russia has eliminated its entire chemical warfare agents arsenal early, while the United States, using false pretexts, has at first halted and then completely stopped fulfilling its commitments due to a 'lack of financing,' still keeping around 10 percent of its arsenal in a combat ready condition," the ministry added.

The statement was made after on Friday the US State Department said that Russia does everything to protect the government in Damascus despite the fact that the latter allegedly continues using chemical weapons.