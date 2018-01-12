Register
12 January 2018
    US forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.

    Russian Foreign Ministry: US Claims of Fighting Terrorists in Syria Unconvincing

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    140

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US claims that the US troops are in Syria to fight terrorists seem unconvincing and US attempts to justify the use of military measures in Syria are unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

    "United States' claims that their troops are allegedly in Syria to fight terrorists are unconvincing and do not stand up to criticism," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    Moscow also stressed that Washington's attempts to justify the use of military measures "against sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Syria were "unacceptable."

    A Syrian refugee from the informal Rukban camp. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ KHALIL MAZRAAWI
    Militants Block Refugees Leaving Syria's al-Rukban Camp - Source
    The Russian Foreign Ministry welcomed the recent aid delivery to the people in Rukban refugee camp on the Syrian-Jordanian border, but stressed that Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity had to be respected when such deliveries are made.

    The ministry pointed out that the camp was within a zone which is de-facto controlled by the US armed forces and the entrance to which is effectively banned for the Syrian government forces or representatives of Damascus.

    A Defense Department spokesperson has told Sputnik recently, that the United States has notified Russia about its willingness to allow a new humanitarian aid delivery to refugees in the camp.

    Haj Adel, coordinator of the peace process and security in Homs province's border areas, said later that the Syrian government, with the support of Russian military specialists, organized the evacuation of refugees from the camp.

