We Broke Down Unrest 'Created by US, UK, Israel' - Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has reportedly announced that the foreign-fueled unrest has been thwarted, and listed the alleged orchestrators of the protests.

"Iran's revolutionary people along with tens of thousands of Basij forces, police and the Intelligence Ministry have broken down the chain [of unrest] created… by the United States, Britain, the Zionist regime [Israel], Saudi Arabia, the hypocrites and monarchists," the statement on the Guard's Sepahnews website said.

On December 28, anti-government protests against rising food prices began in Iran. During the protests, more than 45 people were killed.

According to the newspaper Al-Akhbar, Iran's Attorney General Mohammad Jaafar Montazery, speaking in Kum, has accused the US of setting up two centers for the promotion of rioting in Iran — in Erbil, Iraq and in Herat, Afghanistan.

READ MORE: US Exploiting Iran Protests to Dump 2015 Nuclear Deal: Russian Ambassador to UN

Iranian authorities claim that more than 450 people have been arrested for participating in the riots, and that all of them will be brought to justice in the near future.

Protests erupted in more than 80 cities and rural towns.

Speaking at a rally in Tehran, Akhmed Khatami, a member of the government's Council of Experts, said that "the Iranian people will muffle the voices of foreign agents speaking on behalf of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

The European authorities expressed their concern over the demonstrations, called for the civil rights of the protesters to be observed and for demonstrators and police alike to refrain from violence. The US called the riots in Iran a popular uprising and promised to support the participants in the mass demonstrations.

Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

​Pro-Government Rallies

Thousands of government supporters staged demonstrations for a fifth day in a backlash against anti-government protests. According to state television, hundreds of demonstrators gathered despite heavy snowfall.

"Today we can announce the end of the sedition."



Thousands turn out for pro-government rallies in Iran https://t.co/P4tkBltp9S pic.twitter.com/SFWpJtQC4y — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 5, 2018

Pro-government rallies planned in Iran after Friday prayers https://t.co/uEif3ehT6D pic.twitter.com/ZmTKxHagMQ — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) January 5, 2018

"Death to America! Death to Israel! Death to Britain! Death to seditionists!" the demonstrators chanted.