Demonstration at US Embassy in London Over Trump's Jerusalem Recognition (VIDEO)

A crowd has gathered at the US Embassy in London to protest US President Donald Trump's declaration recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The protest comes after demonstrations in cities across the world following Trump's December 6 announcement.

The US President stated that he had ordered the Department of State to take measures for the relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. However, he did sign a waiver to delay the relocation by six months, something all US presidents have signed every six months since the Jerusalem Embassy Act was passed in 1995.