Demonstration at US Embassy in London Over Trump's Jerusalem Recognition (VIDEO)

A crowd has gathered at the US Embassy in London to protest US President Donald Trump's declaration recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The protest comes after demonstrations in cities across the world following Trump's December 6 announcement.
The US President stated that he had ordered the Department of State to take measures for the relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. However, he did sign a waiver to delay the relocation by six months, something all US presidents have signed every six months since the Jerusalem Embassy Act was passed in 1995.
Protest For Jerusalem, Capital Of Palestine #London #UK#Ahedtamimi #Jerusalem #Trump #Ahed_Tamimi #Arabic #Britain #Children #English #Family #Flags #Grosvenor #Square #Israel #Israeli #Palestinian #Flags #Placards #President #Protest #UsEmbassy— Images Live (@imageslive) 6 января 2018 г.
Ph:Peter Marshall/#IMAGESLIVE pic.twitter.com/aSr1TUQEm1
#Photo | Protests around the world are continuing in solidarity with Jerusalem this time from #London #UK were people gathered to support Palestine.#HandsOffAlQuds pic.twitter.com/9e7qqzb4lW— Palestinians abroad (@PalesAbroadE) 6 января 2018 г.
In London for protest outside the US Embassy. We say to Trump, Hayley and co. Hands off Jerusalem. It is Palestine’s capital.— Kamel Hawwash (@kamelhawwash) 6 января 2018 г.
Demonstration outside the American Embassy in London rejecting @realDonaldTrump ‘s ‘recognition’ of #Jerusalem as capital of #Israel. They reaffirmed that #JerusalemIstheCapitalofPalestine pic.twitter.com/BZsRV0D1Q9— Kamel Hawwash (@kamelhawwash) 6 января 2018 г.
