Clashes Erupt Between Israeli Troops, Palestinians in West Bank (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

New protests against Washington's Jerusalem decision have flared up in the several cities across the West Bank.

According to Ma’an News Agency, protesters threw stones at Israeli soldiers, who fired rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas canisters in response.

Hundreds of Palestinians organized rallies in several cities in the West Bank, including Ariha (Jericho), Bethlehem and al-Khalil (Hebron) after prayers, according to media reports.

READ MORE: Israel Approves $11Mln Funding for West Bank Settlement Construction — Reports

The status of Jerusalem is one of the key issues in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The Israelis occupied the eastern part of the city during the 1967 war. They insist that Jerusalem is the "single and indivisible" capital of Israel. In turn, the Palestinians want to make the eastern part of the city the capital of their state.

#صور | اندلاع مواجهات بين الشبان وقوات الاحتلال على المدخل الشمالي لمدينة أريحا. pic.twitter.com/htWNnqggzO — فلسطين بوست (@plespost) December 29, 2017​

#قروب_احرار_فلسطين

جيش الاحتلال يعتقل فتاة فلسطينية قرب حاجز النشاش جنوب بيت لحم..جبناء سحقا لهم😤 pic.twitter.com/ar76PN6b4b — بنت القدس#القدس لنا ✌️💔 (@hiba197a) December 28, 2017​

#صور | جانب من المواجهات المندلعة في قرية اللبن الشرقية قضاء #نابلس. pic.twitter.com/qODxlk8gGP — فلسطين بوست (@plespost) December 29, 2017​

#صورة | من المواجهات المندلعة على المدخل الشمالي لمدينة البيرة. pic.twitter.com/iXav5EnnG2 — فلسطين بوست (@plespost) December 29, 2017​

#صورة | استهداف موقع للمقاومة بقذيفتين شرق الشجاعية في قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/Mn0WSXEGP2 — فلسطين بوست (@plespost) December 29, 2017

​On December 6, President Donald Trump announced the decision of the United States to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to transfer the American embassy there. This decision was condemned by many Islamic and European countries; mass protests took place in Palestine.