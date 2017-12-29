Register
17:17 GMT +329 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A Palestinian dressed as Santa Claus reacts from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 23, 2017

    Clashes Erupt Between Israeli Troops, Palestinians in West Bank (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 40

    New protests against Washington's Jerusalem decision have flared up in the several cities across the West Bank.

    According to Ma’an News Agency, protesters threw stones at Israeli soldiers, who fired rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas canisters in response.

    Hundreds of Palestinians organized rallies in several cities in the West Bank, including Ariha (Jericho), Bethlehem and al-Khalil (Hebron) after prayers, according to media reports.

    READ MORE: Israel Approves $11Mln Funding for West Bank Settlement Construction — Reports

    The status of Jerusalem is one of the key issues in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The Israelis occupied the eastern part of the city during the 1967 war. They insist that Jerusalem is the "single and indivisible" capital of Israel. In turn, the Palestinians want to make the eastern part of the city the capital of their state.

    On December 6, President Donald Trump announced the decision of the United States to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to transfer the American embassy there. This decision was condemned by many Islamic and European countries; mass protests took place in Palestine.

    Related:

    Israelis Arrest 29 Palestinians During Raids in West Bank, Gaza - Reports
    Israel Reportedly Steps Up Settlement Construction Activities in West Bank
    Israel Sends More Troops to West Bank Ahead of Friday Prayer
    Israeli Defense Forces Arrest 15 Palestinians During Raids in West Bank
    Tags:
    clashes, protests, Palestine, Israel, West Bank
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Air-Defense-Phobia
    Air Defense Phobia
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok