MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 29 Palestinians have been arrested as a result of two raids carried out by the Israeli authorities, The Jerusalem Post has reported.

The raids took place in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip on Sunday night, according to the newspaper, with detainees suspected of being involved in terrorist activities or indirectly supporting terrorism.

Tensions in the disputed region have further escalated over the December 6 move by Washington to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the December 21 UN General Assembly resolution, with 128 member states voting to reject Trump's decision, nine for and 35 abstentions.

Donald Trump's announcement has provoked the condemnation of Muslim states and prompted mass outrage across the Arab world, leading to the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic fundamentalist organization, announcing the beginning of the third "intifada."

Prior to the UNGA vote, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley had stated that Washington, the largest contributor to the international body, would remember the voting day, with Trump threatening to withhold US aid to countries that voted in favor, but had been stopped short of warning that the country's contributions to the United Nations itself would also be at stake.

Commenting on the vote, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated that Israel refused to accept it, claiming that Jerusalem "always was, always will be" the country's capital and noting that many countries supported the Jewish state.