Two Egyptian Policeman Killed During Attack on Church - Reports (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

CAIRO (Sputnik) – At least two Egyptian police officers were killed on Friday in an attempt to prevent an attack on a church in the Cairo suburb of Helwan, local media reported citing police sources.

At least nine people were killed and 10 others were injured on Friday in a terrorist attack on a church in the south Cairo suburb of Helwan, local DMC broadcaster reported citing the Health Ministry.

Five terrorists, including one with attached explosives to the body, attacked a church near Cairo on Friday morning, according to the newspaper Al-Watan.

The police killed three attackers, including the suicide bomber. The operation to detain two other attackers is underway.

The Interior Ministry suggests that the extremists had accomplices. Al Arabiya TV channel reported that one of the accomplices of the terrorists fled the scene.

READ MORE: Egypt Executes 15 Over Sinai Terror Attacks — Reports

According to the Youm7 newspaper, the security forces are currently trying to detain the second attacker, who left the scene riding a motorcycle.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

&amp;amp;amp;lt;br&amp;amp;amp;gt;

Egypt: Gunmen launch deadly attack on Coptic church; at least five people have been killed, including two police officers https://t.co/tBHpeqQJH8 pic.twitter.com/8xjuHvyXk2 — dwnews (@dwnews) December 29, 2017

Sappers have neutralized two explosive devices.

Coptic churches in Egypt are often attacked. On Palm Sunday in April, terrorists staged an explosion in the main church of the city of Tanta, where about 30 people died. Later on the same day, another blast roared at the entrance of the church in Alexandria. It left 18 victims dead.