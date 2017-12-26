Egypt Executes 15 Over Sinai Terror Attacks - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - As many as 15 people have been executed in Egypt on Tuesday over attacks on security and police forces in the Sinai Peninsula, the Veto media outlet reported, citing sources.

The execution was carried out in two Egyptian prisons, according to the Veto media outlet.

Egypt has been fighting a jihadist insurgency in northern Sinai after its army overthrew then-President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Police and security forces have since been the target of deadly attacks by Islamists in the area.

In the most recent terrorist act that occurred on December 19, militants attacked the Arish airport, which resulted in the death of one Egyptian armed forces officer and caused injuries to two others.

On November 24, terrorists broke into the Rawda mosque near the Egyptian city of Arish during prayers, detonated an explosive device and then began shooting, killing hundreds, including children. Egypt's chief prosecutor's office stated that there were some 25-30 militants involved in the crime, with gunmen carrying a Daesh flag.