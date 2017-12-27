Register
20:09 GMT +327 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, December 5, 2017

    UAE Official Strikes Back at Erdogan, Says Arab World Won't Be Led by Ankara

    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The Turkish president has spared with UAE's foreign minister last week on Twitter over the fate of Fakhreddin Pasha, the commander of the Ottoman Turkish troops at Medina in 1916, accused of robbery by the Arab country.

    The minister of state for foreign affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, has joined a Twitter skirmish between the country's foreign minister and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying that Arab countries will rally around the "Arab axis" of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

    "The sectarian and partisan view is not an acceptable alternative, and the Arab world will not be led by Tehran or Ankara," the senior diplomat wrote on his official Twitter page.

    Tensions were fueled by Turkey's decision to recall its charge d'affaires of the UAE Embassy in the country after the United Arab Emirates' foreign minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahayan, controversially retweeted a post accusing "Erdogan's ancestors" of multiple crimes against the people of Medina.

    The retweetted message also claimed that Fahreddin Pasha, Medina's governor from 1916 to 1919 had "committed a crime against the people of Medina by stealing their money, kidnapping them and putting them on trains that took them to Syria and Istanbul."

    READ MORE: Erdogan Thrashes UAE Foreign Minister With 'Know Your Place' Tweet

    "Some impertinent man sinks low and goes as far as accusing our ancestors of thievery. … What spoiled this man? He was spoiled by oil, by the money he has," said the Turkish president, addressing the issue at an awards ceremony.

    The matter was further inflamed when the Turkish state Anadolu newspaper reported about the intention to rename the street where the UAE Embassy is located in Ankara after Fakhreddin Pasha.

    The relations between Turkey and the UAE have been strained after the Gulf countries, comprising Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. This stance wasn't supported by Ankara, which supports Doha and repeatedly speaks of an alleged UAE involvement in the 2016 attempted coup in Turkey.

    READ MORE: Gulf Cooperation Council Summit Ends Without Progress on Qatar Row

    Tags:
    Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UAE, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    Crazy Chasers
    Teapot Tempest
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok