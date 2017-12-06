Gulf Cooperation Council Summit Ends Without Progress on Qatar Row

DUBAI (Sputnik) – Saudi Arabia was represented by Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir, the United Arab Emirates by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, and Bahrain and Oman by their respective deputy prime ministers.
Participants of the summit adopted a statement on the unity of Persian Gulf countries and the need to continue the fight against terrorism.
On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE broke off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs.
The Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania followed suit, while Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar. Doha has refuted the allegations and criticized restrictive measures imposed against it.
All comments
Show new comments (0)