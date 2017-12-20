Erdogan Thrashes UAE Foreign Minister With 'Know Your Place' Tweet

"Now you see unfortunately those near (Medina) unashamedly, relentlessly are making slanderous claims. First, know your place! It means you do not know this country, you do not know Erdogan, you do not know about Erdogan's ancestors," Erdogan raged at the UAE's foreign minister on social media, responding to a post, claiming that "Erdogan ancestors," in particular, Fahreddin Pasha, the Medina governor from 1916 to 1919, was stealing money from the city's population.

While commenting on this row in social media, Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin has stated that this information was a "propaganda lie," relishing Pasha's fight against British plans.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan has retweeted the post of "Ali al-Iraqi", who calls himself an Iraqi dentist living in Germany, who claims that Pasha had "committed a crime against the people of Medina by stealing their money, kidnapping them and putting them on trains that took them to Syria and Istanbul," adding that "those are the ancestors of Erdogan and this is the history that they have with Arab Muslims".

Erdoğan asks: When Fahrettin pasha was defending Medine, what was your ancestors doing? @ABZayed https://t.co/V1N6SIO8T9 — Ali (@SafeandSound13_) 20 декабря 2017 г.

​The relations between Turkey and the UAE have been strained after the Gulf countries, comprising Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of sponsoring of terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. This stance wasn't supported by Ankara, which supports Qatar's side and repeatedly speaks of an alleged UAE involvement in the attempted coup against the Turkish president.

READ MORE: Gulf Cooperation Council Summit Ends Without Progress on Qatar Row