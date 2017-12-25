Putin: Russia to Continue Fight Against Terror, Including in Syria, if Necessary

Russia would continue fighting terrorism, including in Syria, even though the there is no need in so many Russian forces in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

"Now there is no need of broad, as it has been until now, use of the Russian Federation's armed forces, though we will continue fighting terrorism there as Russia still has two military bases in the country," Putin said.

On December 11 Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria after over 2 years of an anti-terrorist aerial campaign, saying that Russian servicemen are returning from Syria "with a victory."

Earlier he announced the complete destruction of the jihadists along both banks of the Euphrates River, stressing that the Syrian and Russian operation in the area ended with the complete "routing of the terrorists."

While speaking about Afghanistan, the Russian leader said that the situation in the country had deteriorated after the withdrawal of US troops from there, adding that "though Russia had complicated relations with the US, we should regard the situation in Afghanistan objectively."

