Register
12:12 GMT +315 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria

    Russian Defense Ministry Accuses Pentagon of Deceiving International Community

    © AP Photo/ APTV
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In the wake of Putin's statement that the Russian troops are returning from Syria "with victory," Trump announced that his country had defeated the terrorists in Iraq and Syria.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, Donald Trump announced victory over Daesh (ISIS) in Syria and Iraq, noting that militants had "spread to other areas" and that the US is "getting them as fast as they spread".

    However, the US military has nevertheless repeatedly stated that the country would retain its military presence in Syria as long as it is necessary, to ensure that Daesh militants won't return.

    This makes it look like the Pentagon either "deceives the international and American public, including the US Commander-in-Chief [US President Donald Trump], or there are no reasons for US troops’ presence in Syria," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday.

    Unlike Russia, the United States was never invited to maintain a military presence in the country.

    READ MORE: US Plan to Keep Troops in Syria Threatens Hopes for Peace After Russian Pullout

    Daesh gunman firing an anti-tank missile at Syrian troops north of Palmyra city, in Homs Provence, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Militant Photo
    US Weapons Went From Syrian Rebels to Daesh in Less than Two Months - Study
    Konashenkov also noted the Pentagon's claims that the United States had not registered any significant withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria since Russia's pullout announcement showed that the US was "unaware of the real situation on the ground."

    "If arrivals of Russian aircraft, military medics, engineers, military police units, and military hardware at Russian airfields and ports from Syria is not broadcast by American television, it is the problem of Pentagon. The Pentagon’s leadership can solve it by turning on Russian or European channels," he said.

    On Monday, during his visit to the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria to their permanent bases following a two-year anti-terrorist aerial campaign which Russia conducted in the country at the behest of its government, stressing that they are "returning home with victory."

    However, the Pentagon voiced skepticism about Putin's announcement, with its spokesman Adrian Rankine-Galloway saying that "Russian comments about the removal of their forces do not often correspond with actual troop reductions."

    READ MORE: US Maintaining Presence in Syria Heightens Risk of Clashes — Ex-Senate Adviser

    In addition, Defense Department spokesperson Eric Pahon told Sputnik on Monday that the Russian troops' withdrawal from Syria did not affect US priorities in the country.

    President Vladimir Putin visits Hmeymim Air Base in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Russian Military Operation in Syria Reached End Goal - Kremlin
    Since the start of the Russian campaign, Syrian government forces have achieved considerable progress with Russian support; they were able to liberate more than 90 percent of Syrian territory.

    The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. According to the Defense Manpower Data Center's recent quarterly report, there were 1,720 US troops in Syria, three times as many as previously reported.

    Related:

    Moscow Denies Russian Jets Intercepted By US F-22s in Syria
    Trump Has No Say on Who Rules Syria After Assad’s Victories - Ex-US Ambassador
    Iran Will Pull Out of Syria Immediately If Damascus Requests This – Analyst
    'Real De-Escalation': Why Putin Announced Pullout of Russian Troops From Syria
    US Still Lacks Viable Policy on Syria After Daesh Destroyed - Ex-EU Adviser
    Russian Military Operation in Syria Reached End Goal - Kremlin
    Tags:
    pullout, military presence, troops, Russian Ministry of Defense, Pentagon, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    NatGeo Nature Photographer of 2017: Magnificent Animal World Captured on Camera
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok