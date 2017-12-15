Russian Defense Ministry Accuses Pentagon of Deceiving International Community

In the wake of Putin's statement that the Russian troops are returning from Syria "with victory," Trump announced that his country had defeated the terrorists in Iraq and Syria.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, Donald Trump announced victory over Daesh (ISIS) in Syria and Iraq, noting that militants had "spread to other areas" and that the US is "getting them as fast as they spread".

However, the US military has nevertheless repeatedly stated that the country would retain its military presence in Syria as long as it is necessary, to ensure that Daesh militants won't return.

This makes it look like the Pentagon either "deceives the international and American public, including the US Commander-in-Chief [US President Donald Trump], or there are no reasons for US troops’ presence in Syria," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday.

Unlike Russia, the United States was never invited to maintain a military presence in the country.

READ MORE: US Plan to Keep Troops in Syria Threatens Hopes for Peace After Russian Pullout

© AP Photo/ Militant Photo US Weapons Went From Syrian Rebels to Daesh in Less than Two Months - Study

Konashenkov also noted the Pentagon's claims that the United States had not registered any significant withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria since Russia's pullout announcement showed that the US was "unaware of the real situation on the ground."

"If arrivals of Russian aircraft, military medics, engineers, military police units, and military hardware at Russian airfields and ports from Syria is not broadcast by American television, it is the problem of Pentagon. The Pentagon’s leadership can solve it by turning on Russian or European channels," he said.

Russian Defence Ministry comments on statement by Pentagon representative about pullout of Russian troops in #SYRIA https://t.co/KMqhirf1wb pic.twitter.com/jYeSeTphYH — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) December 15, 2017

On Monday, during his visit to the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria to their permanent bases following a two-year anti-terrorist aerial campaign which Russia conducted in the country at the behest of its government, stressing that they are "returning home with victory."

However, the Pentagon voiced skepticism about Putin's announcement, with its spokesman Adrian Rankine-Galloway saying that "Russian comments about the removal of their forces do not often correspond with actual troop reductions."

READ MORE: US Maintaining Presence in Syria Heightens Risk of Clashes — Ex-Senate Adviser

In addition, Defense Department spokesperson Eric Pahon told Sputnik on Monday that the Russian troops' withdrawal from Syria did not affect US priorities in the country.

© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev Russian Military Operation in Syria Reached End Goal - Kremlin

Since the start of the Russian campaign, Syrian government forces have achieved considerable progress with Russian support; they were able to liberate more than 90 percent of Syrian territory.

The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. According to the Defense Manpower Data Center's recent quarterly report, there were 1,720 US troops in Syria, three times as many as previously reported.