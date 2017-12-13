Erdogan Calls Israel 'Terrorist State', Insists Jerusalem is Palestine's Capital

President Trump's announcement of the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has sparked outrage in the Middle East and throughout the Islamic world; Turkey's president minced no words in denouncing the move.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lashed out at Trump's decision to relocate the US Embassy from the coastal city of Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Delivering a speech at an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Erdogan said that the United States had neglected the norms of international law, having recognized "occupied" Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Having violated the international norms, the United States declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Taking a few steps there is enough to realize that the city is occupied. Israel is a terrorist state… I urge to proclaim Jerusalem as the capital of the occupied state of Palestine."

"I am inviting the countries who value international law and fairness to recognize occupied Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine," AFP cited him as saying.

The summit comes shortly after Erdogan described Israel as a "child-killing terrorist state," and vowed to use "all means" to counter the US diplomatic move.