Ex-Yemeni President Saleh's Nephew Dies in Clashes With Houthis - Reports

On Monday, an official from Saleh's party confirmed reports that the former president was killed by Houthi rebels. Media reports said Saleh was killed as he tried to flee from Sanaa to the Yemeni province of Marib. One of Saleh's sons, Ahmed Ali is said to have pledged to avenge his father's death.

Meantime, Tareq Saleh, a nephew of recently killed former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, has allegedly died in clashes with Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported Tuesday, citing Yemeni sources.

Saleh's nephew was a senior commander in military units of General People's Congress, headed by his late uncle.

On Tuesday, the US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said during a press briefing that the United States was closely following events in Yemen after the killing of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh by Houthi rebels.

“We’ve certainly followed that very closely,” Nauert told reporters on Tuesday in response to a question about the killing of Saleh.

Nauert also said the humanitarian situation in Yemen remains dire and the United States called on Saudi Arabia to allow more aid into the country.

For several years, Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, initially backed by army units loyal to Saleh. Since Wednesday, the situation in the country has worsened, as clashes between the Houthis and Saleh’s loyalists in Sanaa resulted in the end of the alliance between the ex-leader and the rebels.