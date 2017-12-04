Register
05:32 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels ride on a patrol truck during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters into battlefronts in several Yemeni cities, in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016.

    Political Analyst: 'After Saleh's Death We Will Witness Massacre in Yemen'

    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    312

    Former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh's killing is likely to result in a massacre, Catherine Shakdam, political analyst and director of Shafaqna Institute of Middle Eastern Studies, told Radio Sputnik, stressing that without Saleh it would be almost impossible to build bridges against the warring parties in the country.

    The murder of the former president of Yemen, Ali Abdullah Saleh, by Houthi rebels may throw the country into the abyss of war, Catherine Shakdam, political analyst and director of Shafaqna Institute of Middle Eastern Studies, told Radio Sputnik.

    "The situation will very quickly devolve into a massacre, I am emphasizing on this word massacre since I [believe] this is what we are doing to witness in Yemen unless something is done very quickly," Shakdam said. "The situation has gone out of hands and so many bridges have been burned."

    According to Shakdam, now that the former Yemeni president died, it would be nearly impossible to negotiate the humanitarian corridor or any form of resolution for the war torn-country where two warring parties "hate each other so very much."  

    Former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    What Were the Last Words of Yemen's Murdered Ex-President Saleh?
    The political analyst recalled that Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was first elected as the president of North Yemen in 1979 and was sworn in as president after the merger of North Yemen with South Yemen in May 1990, "has led [the country] through the very contestant period of its history."

    After he was ousted during the Arab Spring in 2012, Saleh sided with the Houthis who kicked off an uprising against the new government in 2014.

    Although Saleh had been repeatedly subjected to criticism for alleged corruption, "he allowed Yemen to maneuver very difficult waters" keeping the geopolitical balance between Saudi Arabia and other powers of the region, Shakdam noted.

    She continued that being a secular leader the former president had managed "to formulate a very clear vision for Yemen's political future."

    Commenting on how the Saudi-led coalition is likely to react to the death of Saleh, Shakdam pointed out that although the politician was criticized by Riyadh, he was seen as a broker capable of dealing with various political and religious factions within the country.

    "It's going to be very difficult for anybody to negotiate anything right now," she underscored.

    Smoke rises during the battle between former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh's supporters and the Houthi fighters in Sanaa, Yemen December 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Mohamed al-Sayaghi
    Yemeni President Hadi Urges Yemenis to Unite Against Houthi Rebels After Killing of Saleh - Reports
    Saudi-owned pan-Arab television broadcaster Al-Arabia reported Monday, citing an official from the General People's Congress, that the former president of Yemen, Ali Abdullah Saleh, was murdered by Houthi rebels. It was reported that the rebels attacked and blew up the house of the former Yemeni leader.

    Speaking to Sputnik Arabic, a senior Yemeni Army official, Maj. Gen. Yahya al Mahdi, said that Saleh was killed on the Sinhan-Maareb highway while secretly moving through the country.

    READ MORE: Unverified Graphic Footage Allegedly Shows Corpse of Yemen's Ex-President Saleh

    The attack occurred during the six-day clashes between Houthi rebels and forces loyal to Saleh, including a Saudi-led international coalition. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) the military actions claimed the lives of 125 while 238 were wounded over the past six days.

    Following the killing of Saleh, Yemeni President Mansour Hadi called upon the Yemenis to fight against the Houthi rebels responsible for the murder of the former president.

    Related:

    Yemen's Ali Abdullah Saleh: Traitor or Patriot?
    Sputnik Freelance Reporter in Yemen Missing After Houthi Takeover of TV Center
    What Were the Last Words of Yemen's Murdered Ex-President Saleh?
    President Hadi Urges Yemen to Unite Against Houthis After Saleh's Death - Media
    Unverified Graphic Footage Allegedly Shows Corpse of Yemen's Ex-President Saleh
    Tags:
    Houthi movement, Houthi rebels, Mansour Hadi, Ali Abdullah Saleh, Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Warmongers
    Playing Soldiers
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok