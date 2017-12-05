Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Supports US Recognizing City as Israel's Capital

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Israeli Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Zeev Elkin said in an interview with Sputnik that, as far as he's concerned, the city's possible recognition by the United States as the Israeli capital would not have negative implications.
"Israel expects all countries of the world, not only the United States and Russia, to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel …," Elkin added.
The possible move has already elicited severe criticism from several regional officials. For instance, Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit warned in a statement published on the organization's website that the decision isn't justified and "will not serve peace or stability, but will feed extremism" and result in violence.
Jerusalem was declared the unified capital of Israel in 1980 in a move that was never recognized by any foreign state. Russia, along with the majority of the countries in the UN General Assembly, voted in 2012 to recognize Palestine as a state with non-member observer status.
