Erbil Proposes Baghdad to 'Freeze' Results of Independence Referendum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, the clashes between Iraqi troops and the Kurdish Peshmerga units would not hand victory to anyone, but would have a negative impact on both sides and would "drive the country towards disarray and chaos."

"In order to fulfill our responsibilities and obligations towards the people of Kurdistan and Iraq, we propose the following to the Iraqi Government and the Iraqi and world public opinion: 1. Immediate ceasefire and halt all military operations in the Kurdistan Region. 2. Freeze the results of referendum conducted in the Iraqi Kurdistan. 3. Start an open dialogue between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Iraqi Federal Government on the basis of the Constitution," the statement said.
At the referendum held on September 25, over 90 percent of the voters supported secession from Iraq. Baghdad, however, deemed the vote illegal and introduced a number of restrictive measures against Erbil.
