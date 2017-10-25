Register
16:54 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People walk inside old city market of Erbil near banners supporting the referendum for independence for Kurdistan in Erbil, Iraq

    Erbil Proposes Baghdad to 'Freeze' Results of Independence Referendum

    © REUTERS/ Russell Boyce
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    461

    The Kurdistan Regional Government has offered Iraq's central government a ceasefire and to start a bilateral dialogue, expressing readiness to "freeze" the results of the region's independence referendum.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, the clashes between Iraqi troops and the Kurdish Peshmerga units would not hand victory to anyone, but would have a negative impact on both sides and would "drive the country towards disarray and chaos."

    ​"In order to fulfill our responsibilities and obligations towards the people of Kurdistan and Iraq, we propose the following to the Iraqi Government and the Iraqi and world public opinion: 1. Immediate ceasefire and halt all military operations in the Kurdistan Region. 2. Freeze the results of referendum conducted in the Iraqi Kurdistan. 3. Start an open dialogue between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Iraqi Federal Government on the basis of the Constitution," the statement said.

    A flag of the autonomous Kurdistan region flies as Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take position to monitor the area from their front line post in Bashiqa, a town 13 kilometres north-east of Mosul (File)
    © AFP 2018/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Erbil Urges Baghdad to 'Immediately' Withdraw Troops From Iraqi Kurdistan Territories
    The tensions between Baghdad and Erbil escalated after the September independence vote held in Iraqi Kurdistan as well as disputed areas like the Kirkuk province. In October, Baghdad in cooperation with Shia militias launched an operation to tighten control over Kirkuk.

    At the referendum held on September 25, over 90 percent of the voters supported secession from Iraq. Baghdad, however, deemed the vote illegal and introduced a number of restrictive measures against Erbil.

    Related:

    Kurdistan Opposition Demands Barzani Administration's Dissolution - Gorran Group
    Erbil Urges Baghdad to 'Immediately' Withdraw Troops From Kurdistan Territories
    Moscow's Stance on Kurdistan Referendum 'Very Friendly' to Baghdad - Iraq FM
    State Dept. Urges Baghdad to Limit Movements in Disputed Areas in Kurdistan
    Syrian Kurds 'Don't Want Partition of Syria, Do Not Seek Kurdistan's Autonomy'
    Tags:
    escalation, referendum, peace talks, ceasefire, government, constitution, peshmerga, Iraq, Erbil, Kurdistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok