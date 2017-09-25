Register
    On September 25, Iraqi Kurdistan is set to hold a long-scheduled referendum on its independence from Baghdad.

    Referendum on Iraqi Kurdistan's Independence From Iraq Kicks Off

    Independence referendum of the Iraqi autonomous region of Kurdistan is taking place on Monday amid the stiff opposition from Baghdad.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Referendum on independence of the Iraqi autonomous region of Kurdistan is taking place on Monday amid the stiff opposition from Baghdad, which believes the referendum is illegal and refuses to recognize its results.

    On September 18, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court issued a ruling on suspension of the independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan due to the "unconstitutionality" of Erbil’s decision. The government of the Iraqi Kurdistan, nevertheless, decided to move on with the referendum.

    Moreover, the move has been widely criticized by Iraqi authorities as well as by the international community. Iran pledged to shut down all the border points with Iraqi Kurdistan after the independence vote, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to impose sanctions against the region in the event the independence referendum takes place.

    On September 25, Iraqi Kurdistan is set to hold a long-scheduled referendum on its independence from Baghdad.
    On September 25, Iraqi Kurdistan is set to hold a long-scheduled referendum on its independence from Baghdad.

    In addition, the UN Security Council (UNSC) also expressed its concern as it claimed the event may destabilize Iraq. Three million refugees and internally displaced people will be placed at risk if the referendum proceeds to take place while Daesh (banned in Russia) terror group continues to operate in the region, according to the United Nations.

    Iraqi Kurdistan is a region with predominantly Kurdish population. The Kurds, making up about 20 percent of the Iraqi population, have been seeking self-governance for decades. In 2005, Iraq’s Constitution recognized Kurdistan as an autonomous region run by the Kurdistan Regional Government. The referendum was announced by Iraqi Kurdistan’s President Masoud Barzani in June.

