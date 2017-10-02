Register
10:59 GMT +302 October 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A boy rides a bicycle with the flag of Kurdistan in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq September 24, 2017

    Israel Backing Kurdish Independence 'to Create New Conflicts, Destabilization'

    © REUTERS/ Thaier Al-Sudani
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Iraqi Kurdistan's Independence Referendum (40)
    248071

    Commenting on the results of last month's independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan during an interview with Sputnik, Hossein Sheikholislam, an advisor to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, pointed the finger at Israel, which he claimed initiated the referendum.

    He said that the idea of Iraqi Kurdistan's independence was floated by Israel, which "wants to achieve the disintegration of a number of states through their fragmentation on a national basis."

    "This plan stipulates that part of the territories in the Middle East should go to maroons and druses, while other territories should be taken by Jews. One of the first steps in implementing this plan was a referendum on the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan," Hossein Sheikholislam said.

    As for President of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani, he is most likely supported by Israel, according to Sheikholislam.

    A voter casts a ballot during Iraqi Kurdistan's independence referendum. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    A voter casts a ballot during Iraqi Kurdistan's independence referendum. File photo

    "Israel is doing its best to exacerbate tensions in the region and now that the fight against Daesh is coming to a close, Tel Aviv he wants to play a national card to create new conflicts and destabilization," he pointed out.

    Sheikholislam said that all of the countries in the region should unite in order to prevent this scenario.

    He described Iraqi Kurdistan's independence referendum as an illegal event which is out of line with Iran's constitution and international law.

    Sheikholislam reiterated that the referendum was endorsed by Israel and fully meets its geopolitical interests in the region. He also warned of far-reaching consequences for the referendum.

    "This pertains to all neighboring countries and taking into account what happened, Iran, Syria, Iraq and Turkey should join their efforts to prevent ethnic separatism and attempts to split the Middle East," he concluded.

    Late last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country has no links to the referendum on Iraqi Kurdistan's independence but sympathizes with the Kurds' independence drive. 

    Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that Israel was the only country that supported and recognized the Kurdish referendum in Iraq, adding that the Israeli intelligence services had allegedly helped the organizers of the referendum.

    Legs
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Iraqi 'Porn Strike' on Kurdistan 'Amounts to Declaration of War'
    The independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan was held on September 25.

    According to the official results of Kurdistan's Independent High Elections and Referendum Commission, 92.7 percent of the voters cast their ballots in support of Iraqi Kurdistan's independence from Baghdad. 

    The vote has been harshly criticized not only by Iraq itself, but also by a number of other countries, including Iran and the United States.

    Topic:
    Iraqi Kurdistan's Independence Referendum (40)

    Related:

    Kurdistan Government Views Suspension of Flights by Iraq as Blockade
    Baghdad Plans to Take Control of Iraqi Kurdistan's Border Posts
    Erbil Ready for Talks With Baghdad on Iraqi Kurdistan Status – Patriotic Union
    Iran Bans Its Companies Transporting Oil Products From Iraqi Kurdistan
    Tags:
    destabilization, plan, referendum, conflicts, law, tensions, independence, Iraqi Kurdistan, Israel, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok