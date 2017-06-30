Register
18:26 GMT +330 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Iraqi Kurdish youths wave a national flag as they stand above a giant flag of Kurdistan during celebrations of Flag Day on December 17, 2015

    Will Iran Embrace Iraqi Kurdistan's Independence Vote?

    © AFP 2017/ SAFIN HAMED
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5610

    The Kurdistan Region's upcoming independence vote has prompted concerns among Iranian observers who believe that Kurdistan's secession could trigger a domino effect across the Middle East. Speaking to Sputnik, Iranian experts shared their views regarding Tehran's response to the potential declaration of independence of Iraqi Kurdistan.

    While the Kurdistan Region of Iraq is preparing for the much-discussed independence referendum, neighboring states are voicing concerns about the potential implications of the move; however, speaking to Sputnik, Iranian experts admitted that Tehran will respect the results of the vote.

    Earlier in June, President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Masoud Barzani announced that the referendum will take place on September 25.

    "The Islamic Republic [of Iran] has always resolutely supported the territorial integrity of Iraq and considers it its 'red line'. However, in recent years there have been significant changes in foreign policy, in particular, after Javad Zarif's appointment as the Foreign Minister. Although [Iran] signaled its support for the territorial integrity of Iraq, it was also announced that Tehran would uphold in diplomatic terms the reached agreement between the official Baghdad and the Kurds," Ardashir Pashang, a ‎researcher at the Institute for Middle East Strategic Studies (IMESS) and expert in the Kurdish issue, told Sputnik Iran.

    That said, one should take into account that the Kurds and the central government of Iraq have yet to reach agreement on many issues, Pashang highlighted.

    "Therefore, if we assume that the results of the referendum will [show] the majority of votes [for independence] and the establishment of an independent Kurdistan state will be announced, then Iran, diplomatically, will show respect for the results of the referendum," the expert pointed out.

    A flag of the autonomous Kurdistan region flies as Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take position to monitor the area from their front line post in Bashiqa, a town 13 kilometres north-east of Mosul (File)
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    How Iraqi Kurdistan Independence Vote Will Affect Regional Players
    Pashang recalled that in the course of the recent meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and Supreme Leader of Iran Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the latter stressed that Tehran doesn't agree with the idea of the separation of Kurdistan.

    "Some regarded the words of Ayatollah Khamenei as interference," the expert said, "But this does not mean that Iran will be ready for military or political interference, [in case Iraqi Kurdistan declares independence]. This is just our position: Iran, as always, insists on the territorial integrity of Iraq."

    "Today, Iraq is a hotbed of violence and instability, plunged into conflicts and crises. Therefore, the [independence] issue must be solved exclusively in a diplomatic manner. The declaration of independence of [Iraqi] Kurdistan is possible, but this will lead to the further escalation of tension in Iraq, and yet even another civil war," Pashang believes.

    Seyyed Hadi Afghahi, former diplomat of the Iranian Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, political analyst and expert on the problems of the Middle East, echoes Pashang.

    Afghahi believes that the declaration of independence of Iraqi Kurdistan will not only lead to the fragmentation of Iraq, but also trigger a chain reaction resulting in the division of Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Jordan.

    A flag of the autonomous Kurdistan region flies as Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take position to monitor the area from their front line post in Bashiqa, a town 13 kilometres north-east of Mosul (File)
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Iraqi Kurdistan Wants Independence Vote to Be First Step in Talks With Iraq – Foreign Minister
    "The idea of ​​creating an independent Kurdistan has been crystallizing for years. The Kurds have already gained a lot on this path: they have obtained autonomy in Iraq, their own parliament, leader (Masoud Barzani), prime minister," the former diplomat told Sputnik Iran.

    However, Afghahi continued, after Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) began gaining ground in the region Barzani apparently decided to take advantage of the situation to declare complete separation from Iraq and the creation of an independent Kurdistan.

    According to the former Iranian diplomat, it won't do any good to Iraq and the region in general.

    The Islamic Republic of Iran's position is that it primarily favors the territorial integrity and unity of Iraq, Afghahi highlighted.

    "We [Iran] will never under any circumstances support separatism in any country: be it Iraq, Syria, Yemen or Lebanon," the former diplomat stressed.

    Still, Afghahi remains skeptical about the possibility of the Kurdistan Region's secession from Iraq.

    "While communicating with the Kurds who were close to Masoud Barzani, I've learned that even they are against the complete separation and proclamation of a separate Kurdistan state," Afghahi told Sputnik.

    "They are convinced that this will lead not only to a complete blockade or isolation, but even to war. Iran opposes such a scenario, Turkey is also against it. Supporters of [former President of Iraq] Jalal Talabani are also against it. They claim that [the declaration of independence] 'will strangle themselves in their own prison'," the former diplomat elaborated.

    "As they say, 'Syria, Iran, Turkey and the central government in Baghdad will take us into a blockade, so who needs such independence?! The country will be simply cut off from the outside world.' All this tells us that even among the Kurds there is no agreement whether to secede from Iraq and declare the establishment of an independent state in the Middle East," Afghahi pointed out.

    "Given the unified position of Turkey, Syria and Iran on this issue, it is unlikely that Masud Barzani will be able to translate his dream into reality," Afghahi concluded.

    Related:

    Turkish Soldiers Kill 53 Kurdistan Workers Party Militants Last Week
    Iraqi Kurdistan Invites International Observers to Monitor Independence Vote
    How Iraqi Kurdistan Independence Vote Will Affect Regional Players
    Kurdistan Wants Independence Vote to Be First Step in Talks With Iraq
    UK Against Iraqi Kurdistan’s Plans to Hold Referendum on Independence
    Tags:
    Kurds, independence referendum, independence, Daesh, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Masoud Barzani, Javad Zarif, Iraqi Kurdistan, Lebanon, Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Russia, Middle East, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok