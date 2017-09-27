Register
27 September 2017
    Afghan policemen stand guard outside of Kabul Airport after rockets exploded in Kabul, Afghanistan

    Kabul Airport Attack Serves as Terrorists' Display of Strength - Russian MP

    © REUTERS/ Mohammad Ismail
    Middle East
    0 134 0 0

    Recent attack on Kabul airport shows that the US is far from reaching its goals in Afghanistan, the chairman of the Russian upper chamber of parliament's foreign affairs committee told Sputnik Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Terrorists that attacked Kabul airport earlier in the day did so to demonstrate their strength, which, in turn, showed that the United States was far from reaching its goals in Afghanistan, the chairman of the Russian upper chamber of parliament's foreign affairs committee told Sputnik Wednesday.

    According to Konstanin Kosachev, the demonstration of strength on part of the terrorist was successful, given that two terrorist organization at once wanted to claim it, "showing to the Americans, first of all, how far they are from achieving their objectives in Afghanistan."

    NATO Soldiers walk under country member flags at a NATO base at Kabul International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul
    Daesh, Taliban Attack Kabul Airport Hours After Mattis, Stoltenberg Arrive
    Moreover, According to Kosachev, an attack on the Pentagon chief, albeit an unsuccessful one, showed that US President Donald Trump still had a lot of work to do to reach his goals in Afghanistan and "there is no sign that he will be more successful that his predecessor."

    In late August, Trump unveiled new US strategy in Afghanistan, where US troops have been deployed for over a decade to assist local forces. Trump said that Washington would expand US military authority in Afghanistan and promised swift and powerful retribution to terrorists and criminals.

    The attack on the Kabul airport was carried out at around 11:15 a.m. local time (06:45 GMT) a few hours after the US Defense Secretary James Mattis and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in the city. According to media reports, the Taliban and Daesh terrorist groups (both outlawed in Russia) have separately claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban reportedly claimed that Mattis was the target of the attack.

