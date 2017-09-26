Over 90% of Iraqi Kurds Vote for Independence as 3.4 Million Ballots Counted

Some 91.83 percent of voters in Iraqi Kurdistan supported the idea of independence from Baghdad, as 3.4 million ballots were counted, the referendum commission said on Tuesday.

It was earlier reported that a total of 3.4 million people voted in the referendum that was held on Monday. Local media also reported that over 90 percent of voters in Kirkuk that is claimed by both Baghdad and Erbil cast their ballots in favor of independence from Iraq.

The development comes as President of Iraqi Kurdistan Masud Barzani called on the Iraqi central government "not to close the door" for dialogue following the recent referendum. He stressed that Iraqi Kurdistan "has always been a factor of stability in the region and will remain so."

Earlier in the day, Iraq's Cabinet of Ministers earlier demanded earlier in the day that the Kurdish autonomy authorities transfer control over all border points of the region , including airports to the central government, at the same time urging foreign states to cease cooperation with the Iraqi Kurdistan in the oil sector.

The Kurdish referendum has also displeased the countries that have Kurdish minority, including Turkey and Iran. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim did not rule out on Monday that Ankara would terminate oil transit from Iraqi Kurdistan in retaliation for the vote.

The decision to hold the independence referendum was made by Iraqi Kurdistan's leaders in June. At the time, the news caused concern amongst world powers and the UN Security Council fearing that the referendum might destabilize Iraq, which is still fighting the Daesh terrorist group.