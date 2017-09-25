Turkey Not to Rule Out Curbing Oil Transit From Iraqi Kurdistan - PM

Turkish Prime Minister did not rule out the termination of oil transit from Iraqi Kurdistan amid the independence referendum.

"When the issue of national security is at stake, the economic losses of $300-500 million is not the problem, because of which such an economically strong country as Turkey can neglect its national security," Yildirim said on NTV television when asked about the possibility of stopping oil transit from Iraqi Kurdistan through the territory of Turkey.

Moreover, Turkey is not planning to wage a war because of the referendum on the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan, but will take steps to ensure its national security, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Monday.

"We are not starting a war, let our citizens be calm, but we will protect our national security," Yildirim said on NTV channel.

Meanwhile, A referendum on independence is taking place in Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday. However, Baghdad and many countries categorically oppose the referendum. Shortly before, Iran and Turkey began exercises near the borders of Iraqi Kurdistan, in addition, Iran closed its sky for air links with the autonomy. Official Baghdad demanded from foreign powers to transfer under its control all border crossings of Kurdistan and conduct all oil deals only with Baghdad.