Crime and Punishment: WATCH Russian Jets Wipe Out Terrorists in Syria's Idlib

Russia's Defense Ministry has released a video of airstrikes against positions of terrorists in the Syrian province of Idlib.

The footage, published on the Russian Defense Ministry's YouTube channel, showed the airstrikes destroying a spate of terrorist targets, including ammunition depots, armored vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems.

This video shows elimination of the terrorists' armored vehicles, car bomb services and underground base in the Idlib province, where a total of 10 airstrikes have been launched by Russian warplanes in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov denied the claims of the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights about alleged strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces on settlements in Idlib.

"The aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces do not strike settlements in the Syrian Arab Republic. The statements of the Observatory citing unnamed 'witnesses' and 'volunteers' are unsubstantiated as usual and serve as 'information cover-up' for actions of the Al Nusra Front [a terrorist group]," Konashenkov said.

He explained that the targets included underground bases of militants, located far from residential neighborhoods as well as sweatshops for loading guns on cars which were used during both preparations and offensive of the terrorists against positions of the Russian military police in the north of Hama province in order to take Russian servicemen hostage.

Konashenkov noted that the Russian Defense Ministry had the objective monitoring data for all the strikes.

Last week, the Russian General Staff said in a statement that Al-Nusra Front terrorists used artillery, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles during their offensive in the Idlib de-escalation zone, in what it claimed was initiated by US secret services.

The Syrian Army, supported by Russian warplanes, launched a counterattack and had almost completely reclaimed their positions in the Idlib zone. The operation to destroy terrorists will continue, the General Staff said.