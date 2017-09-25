Iran: Trump Makes New 'Travel Ban' 'Even More Offensive'

The Iranian top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif finds "offensive" the new US entry restrictions imposed lately by Trump's administration.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday that the updated US entry ban was "even more offensive."

"Trump’s fake empathy for Iranians rings ever more hollow, with his new and even more offensive travel ban against such outstanding citizens," Zarif posted on Twitter.

​On Sunday, the White House announced the updates in the US "travel ban" which will affect the citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, as well as Venezuela, North Korea and Chad. The new entry restrictions block the issuance of all visas for Iran, except those of students and exchange visitors. Travel restrictions will also target business or tourist visas for government officials from Venezuela and their families as well.

Trump's administration also stressed that they will modify the bans for each country based on whether that country shares information about travelers' criminal histories or employs electronic passports with traveler information. The new executive order will take into effect since October 18.