Register
04:23 GMT +325 September 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting Republican Congressional leaders about tax reform at the White House in Washington, US, September 5, 2017.

    Trump Restricts Visas from 8 Countries, Including DPRK

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    220902

    On Sunday, US President Donald Trump banned or restricted travel visas to the US from eight countries.

    The new order restricts five of the six countries Trump listed in his original travel ban, including Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, and lifts restrictions on Sudan as well as adding new restrictions on visitors and immigrants from North Korea, Venezuela and Chad.

    Flag of New Zealand
    © Photo: Pixabay
    New Zealand Economy Braces for Trump-Style Reform Postelection

    Trump banned the issuance of all visas from North Korea and Syria, but for Iran, he blocked all visas except those of students and exchange visitors. Immigrant, business and tourist visas from Libya, Yemen and Chad have all been banned.

    The new executive order also suspends visas for government officials on business or tourist travel from Venezuela and Somali immigrants, reported NBC.

    The visa suspensions will begin October 18 for Chad, North Korea and Venezuela, while for the five remaining countries, the exceptions to the ban for close family members will remain until October 18.

    The administration also added that they will modify the bans for each country based on whether that country shares information about travelers' criminal histories or employs electronic passports with traveler information.

    "The goal is not to indefinitely block certain nationals from coming to the United States. It is to protect Americans until foreign governments do comply with our standards and no longer pose a risk," Miles Taylor, counselor to Homeland Security secretary Elaine Duke, recently said, according to Nbcnews.com.

    "We had a range of countries, from total willful non-compliance and non-engagement to countries that maybe couldn't meet the requirements but were interested in doing so," Taylor said last week.

    "Some countries didn't even have the courtesy to say, 'Go fly a kite,'" he added, cited by Nbcnews.com.

    Related:

    New Besties? Melania Trump and Prince Harry Strike Up Friendly Conversation
    Just a Heads Up, POTUS: American Schools Trump About Flag Etiquette, Laws
    A Tweet Too Far: Twitter Explodes Over Trump's Feud With 'Unpatriotic' Athletes
    Trump on North Korea's Leader: 'Little Rocket Man' Won't Be Around Much Longer
    Trump Accuses Iran of Cooperation with North Korea After Missile Test Launch
    Tags:
    Trump, travel ban, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People in traditional Bavarian costumes vote in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Munich, Germany, September 24, 2017
    German Voting Day: Sights of the Bundestag Election 2017
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok