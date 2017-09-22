Register
    Israeli Aircraft Reportedly Hit Damascus Airport Area With Rockets (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Two Israeli rockets launched across the Syrian border struck near the Damascus airport at night, Al-Masdarnews reported. The Syrian military was said to have shot down an Israeli drone in response.

    The attack caused a loud explosion but did not inflict much damage or result in any casualties, the media outlet said. The Syrian Air defense downed an Israeli UAV along the Damascus-Quneitra provincial border.

    The Israeli military has not confirmed the attack.

    The incident takes place amid a string of Israeli air attacks on what Tel-Aviv considers to be Hezbollah militants' convoys in Syria.

    On September 7, Israeli jets hit Syrian military positions in the Hama Governorate, killing two soldiers.

    In February, Israel struck the Syrian Army positions stationed in the western countryside of Damascus near the Lebanese border.

    Buildings destroyed during combat activities in the residential part of Ancient Palmyra in Homs Governorate, Syria
    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    Israeli Ambassador Hopes Russia Will Help Avoid Escalation in Syria
    A month before, Israel bombed a military airport near Damacus. A Syrian official told Sputnik that it was done "to encourage and support terrorists". Damascus vowed repercussions.

    In early February, an Israeli helicopter reportedly fired at Syrian government forces' positions in the province of Quneitra in southern Syria, after a shell landed in the Golan Heights.

    The Golan Heights, internationally recognized as Syrian territory, was seized by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967. In 1981, the Israeli parliament voted to annex two-thirds of the region. The United Nations has repeatedly stated that Israel's occupation of the Golan Heights is illegal, calling for it to be returned to Syria.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

