Israeli Jets Reportedly Strike Syrian Military Positions Near Masyaf

According to the Syrian army, Israeli jets struck the Syrian military positions, killing at least two soldiers. The Syrian army condemned Israel's move.

The Israeli warplanes struck the positions of the Syrian armed forces near the city of Masyaf in northwestern Syria, in the Hama Governorate, the Reuters news agency reports citing sources in the Syrian army. The Israeli jets aimed to attack a military facility and caused an extensive damage.

Israel has been long opposing Iran's presence in Syria. Recently Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Israel's concerns that Tehran is allegedly trying to increase its presence in Syria, is effectively in control of Libya and attempting to influence Iraq and Yemen calling it "a global threat."

Iran and its allies, including Lebanon's Shiite Hezbollah movement, support President Bashar Assad's government in the ongoing war in Syria and fights terrorists alongside the Syrian army. Israel regards Iran as its number one threat, pointing at Tehran's nuclear potential, its hostile rhetoric and support offered to anti-Israel forces throughout the Middle East.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW.