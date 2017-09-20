Register
20 September 2017
    Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir

    Iran Does Not Live Up to Terms of Nuclear Agreement - Saudi Arabia

    Middle East
    The Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs does not beleive Iran strictly enforces the nuclear deal.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Iran does not follow the terms and spirit of the 2015 nuclear agreement, which Tehran is required to strictly enforce, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir told reporters on Wednesday.

    "With regards to the nuclear deal with Iran, we believe that it must be strictly enforced. Iran has not lived up to the terms of that agreement with regards to the behavior that is expected of Iran, in terms of promoting stability in the region rather than instability and death and destruction," Al-Jubeir said.

    While addressing the UN General Assembly Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the US President Donald Trump's speech on Iran 'ignorant, absurd and hateful rhetoric'. He underlined that Tehran did not deceive in the nuclear agreement and had not cheated or deceived anyone.

    Earlier in the day, the US president stated that he had made a decision on the international nuclear deal with Iran, however, he refused to announce it.

    Iran's Nuclear Program, Adel Ahmed al-Jubeir, Iran, United States, Saudi Arabia
