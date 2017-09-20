Register
20 September 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017

    'New Hitler': Iranian, Venezuelan Leaders Lash Back at Trump's UN Rant

    US President Donald Trump in his maiden UN speech branded their countries as “rogue” and dictatorial.” An equally angry response from Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro did not take long coming, calling his remarks “shameless”, “ignorant” and “aggressive.”

    Hands Off the Islamic Republic!

    The top Iranian diplomat accused Washington of supporting “tyrannical regimes” in the region and “the criminal Zionist state” after Trump called the Islamic Republic a “depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed and chaos that kill innocent Muslims and attack their peaceful Arab and Israeli neighbors” in his 40-minute-long speech at the UN.

    ​Trump also said that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which lifted a series of economic sanctions in exchange for Tehran imposing strict curbs on its nuclear program, “an embarrassment to the United States.”

    Caracas Strikes Back at ‘New Hitler’

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017
    'Embarrassing' Iran Deal and 'Total Destruction' of N Korea: Highlights of Trump's First Ever UN Speech
    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hit back at Trump, calling his speech an "aggression from the new Hitler of international politics … against the people of Venezuela."

    Earlier,  the US leader had threatened further action against “the socialist dictatorship” of President Maduro and called on world leaders to help restore "democracy and political freedoms" in Venezuela.

    He also threatened to build upon sweeping economic sanctions that the US had earlier slapped on the Latin American Country if Maduro persists on what he described as “a path to impose authoritarian rule."

    "Nobody threatens Venezuela and nobody owns Venezuela," Maduro stressed.

    ‘Rocket Man‘  Remark Prompts Criticism

    Trump vowed to "totally destroy North Korea" if the US and its allies were forced to defend themselves against an attack by Pyongyang. "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime," Trump said, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    "The United States is ready, willing and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary. That's what the United Nations is all about; that's what the United Nations is for. Let's see how they do."

    World leaders, with the exception of Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, who was full of praise, agreed with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom who described Donald Trump’s address as “the wrong speech, at the wrong time, to the wrong audience.”

