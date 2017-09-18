Register
    Iraqi Kurdish forces take part in an operation backed by US-led strikes on the outskirts of northern Iraqi town of Sinjar on November 12, 2015, to retake the town from the Islamic State group and cut a key supply line to Syria

    Iraqi Vice President Says Iraq Will Not Accept 'Another Israel'

    © AFP 2017/ SAFIN HAMED
    Middle East
    In July Iraqi Vice President Nouri Maliki told Sputnik that Kurdistan would be unable to secede because it would be against the constitution of Iraq. In response to Barzani's announcement to hold an independence referendum no matter what, Maliki has warned that the Iraqi government will not tolerate the establishment of "another Israel."

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iraqi Vice President Nouri Maliki, an opponent of Kurdistan independence, said Sunday that Baghdad will not put up with the emergence of "another Israel" in Iraq's north, referring to the upcoming independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan.

    “We will not allow the establishment of another Israel in northern Iraq,” Maliki said, following a meeting with the US ambassador in Iraq, as quoted by the Iraqi News outlet.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tel Aviv was supportive of Kurdish efforts to create their own state. He expressed a "positive attitude" toward a Kurdish state in the Kurdish areas of Iraq, calling the Kurds "brave, pro-Western people who share our [Israeli] values." Iraqi Vice President Maliki, on the contrary, stressed that the independence bid was unconstitutional, and urged the cancellation of the referendum.

    A flag of the autonomous Kurdistan region flies as Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take position to monitor the area from their front line post in Bashiqa, a town 13 kilometres north-east of Mosul (File)
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Iraqi Kurdistan's Independence Referendum May Provoke New Conflict - Turkish PM
    On June 7, President of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani announced his intention to hold a referendum on independence of the autonomous region from Iraq on September 25, a decision which created an uproar in Baghdad and several other countries, including Turkey and Iran.

    Several Western countries proposed a postponement of the planned independence referendum if a suitable alternative could be found. Barzani, however, ruled out any alternative to the independence plebiscite and called on the Kurdish people to cast their votes on September 25. He explained that these offers do not contain the guarantees that would be suitable for the residents of the region and thus the referendum will take place as scheduled.

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed that the referendum on Iraqi Kurdistan independence was bad timing, as a unilateral decision to hold it now would detract from the need to fight Daesh, while delaying the much-needed reconstruction of the regained territories. Observing the sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of Iraq, Guterres urged both sides to hold constructive dialogue.

     

