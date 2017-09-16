At Least 6 SDF Fighters Injured in Syrian Airstrike

According to reports, at least six Syrian Democratic Forces fighters were injured in a Syrian air force attack in eastern Syria.

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – At least six Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters were injured in a Syrian air force attack in eastern Syria, a Kurdish source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Six SDF fighters received injuries as a result of an airstrike by Syrian air force jets on positions east of the Euphrates river," the source said.

SDF units began their own operation against the internationally-condemned terrorist group Daesh (ISIS) in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, where Syrian government forces are already conducting a successful operation with the support of Russian warships.

In November 2016, the SDF launched Operation Euphrates Rage to retake Raqqa from Daesh with the support of the US-led international coalition. The province of Raqqa is located west of Deir ez-Zor.

Deir ez-Zor, located 140 km southeast of Daesh's former 'capital' Raqqa, has been under siege for over three years. On September 5, the Syrian troops managed to break through the terrorist blockade of the city.