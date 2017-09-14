Iran 'Clearly in Default of Expectations' of Nuclear Deal - Tillerson

The US secretary of state told reporters that Iran was not meeting the expectations laid out in the international nuclear agreement that was reached back in 2015.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Iran is not meeting the expectations laid out in the international nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPCOA), US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday.

"In our view, Iran is clearly in default of these expectations of the JCPOA, through their actions to prop up the [Syrian President Bashar] Assad regime, to engage in malicious activities in the region, including cyber activity, aggressively developing ballistic missiles," Tillerson told reporters during a press conference with British counterpart Boris Johnson.

However, President Donald Trump's cabinet is still developing a policy with respect to Iran and has not made a final decision on the policy, Tillerson added.

"The Trump administration is continuing to review and develop its policy on Iran. It is underway," Tillerson stated. "No decision has been made."

Tillerson said that in reaching a decision on what the policy should be, the United States must take into account "the totality of the Iranian threat."

Tillerson's statement comes following the adoption of a US law imposing new non-nuclear sanctions against 18 individuals and entities in Iran over the country's missile program and alleged human rights violations. Tehran vowed to impose retaliatory measures against US individuals and entities. President Donald Trump questioned Iran's compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) regarding its nuclear deal.

Tehran supported by Moscow said that Iran abided by the nuclear agreement. According to the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Moscow is trying to convince the US to fulfill its duties as part of the deal after new sanctions had been imposed.