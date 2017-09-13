Coalition Strikes Kill Over 20 Civilians in Syria's Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 20 civilians in the Syrian cities of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor were killed by airstrikes by the US-led coalition, Syrian Sana news agency reported on Wednesday.
According to the media outlet, at least 11 people, mostly women and children, died as a result of the strikes in a settlement near Raqqa, while 11 others belonging to one family were killed in a village north of Deir ez-Zor.
The airstrikes have reportedly caused damage to nearby houses and infrastructure.
The Raqqa operation supported by the US-led coalition is conducted on the ground by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) opposition fighters. According to the UN and watchdogs, civilians in Raqqa are increasingly facing deadly risks as the bombardment by forces seeking to liberate the city from Daesh terror group has intensified as the operation nears its end. As of today about 20,000 innocent civilians remain trapped in the besieged city, many of whom are looking for any opportunity to flee the warzone, according to UN estimations.
