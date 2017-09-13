Register
19:02 GMT +313 September 2017
Live
    Search
    US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles are designed to conduct airstrikes in Syria and Iraq

    Coalition Strikes Kill Over 20 Civilians in Syria's Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor - Reports

    © REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 24 0 0

    A Syrian state news agency has again reported about civilian casualties as a result of the US-led coalition's bombings of Daesh targets.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 20 civilians in the Syrian cities of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor were killed by airstrikes by the US-led coalition, Syrian Sana news agency reported on Wednesday.

    According to the media outlet, at least 11 people, mostly women and children, died as a result of the strikes in a settlement near Raqqa, while 11 others belonging to one family were killed in a village north of Deir ez-Zor.

    The airstrikes have reportedly caused damage to nearby houses and infrastructure.

    Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria August 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra/File Photo
    UN Probes Claims US Coalition Raqqa Strikes Resulted in Massive Civilian Losses
    The coalition's aerial operation in Syria has repeatedly resulted in casualties among civilians, according to Joint Task Force's statements and reports by local media and international watchdogs. The coalition admitted that its strikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq had left at least 624 civilians dead since the start of the anti-terrorist campaign, according to the latest update. However, several NGOs suggested that the actual death toll as a result of the strikes could be higher.

    The Raqqa operation supported by the US-led coalition is conducted on the ground by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) opposition fighters. According to the UN and watchdogs, civilians in Raqqa are increasingly facing deadly risks as the bombardment by forces seeking to liberate the city from Daesh terror group has intensified as the operation nears its end. As of today about 20,000 innocent civilians remain trapped in the besieged city, many of whom are looking for any opportunity to flee the warzone, according to UN estimations.

    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    © Sputnik/
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Related:

    Russian MoD Annuls Report Claiming Civilians Dead in Coalition Strikes in Raqqa
    Syria: Seven Civilians in Deir Ez-Zor Province Killed in US-Led Coalition Strike
    US-Led Coalition's Airstrikes Kill Almost 80 Civilians in Raqqa - Reports
    Six Civilians Killed by US-Led Coalition Airstrikes in Syrian Deir Ez-Zor
    Tags:
    civilian casualties, US-led coalition, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok