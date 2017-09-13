Coalition Strikes Kill Over 20 Civilians in Syria's Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor - Reports

A Syrian state news agency has again reported about civilian casualties as a result of the US-led coalition's bombings of Daesh targets.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 20 civilians in the Syrian cities of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor were killed by airstrikes by the US-led coalition, Syrian Sana news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, at least 11 people, mostly women and children, died as a result of the strikes in a settlement near Raqqa, while 11 others belonging to one family were killed in a village north of Deir ez-Zor.

The airstrikes have reportedly caused damage to nearby houses and infrastructure.

© REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra/File Photo UN Probes Claims US Coalition Raqqa Strikes Resulted in Massive Civilian Losses

The coalition's aerial operation in Syria has repeatedly resulted in casualties among civilians , according to Joint Task Force's statements and reports by local media and international watchdogs. The coalition admitted that its strikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq had left at least 624 civilians dead since the start of the anti-terrorist campaign, according to the latest update. However, several NGOs suggested that the actual death toll as a result of the strikes could be higher.

The Raqqa operation supported by the US-led coalition is conducted on the ground by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) opposition fighters. According to the UN and watchdogs, civilians in Raqqa are increasingly facing deadly risks as the bombardment by forces seeking to liberate the city from Daesh terror group has intensified as the operation nears its end. As of today about 20,000 innocent civilians remain trapped in the besieged city, many of whom are looking for any opportunity to flee the warzone, according to UN estimations.