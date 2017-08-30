Raqqa Civilians Subjected to Severe Risks Due to Liberation Operation - UN

Civilians in Raqqa are subjected to deadly risks amid the city liberation from Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia), UN Special Advisor said in a statement on Wednesday.

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Civilians in the Syrian city of Raqqa are increasingly facing deadly risks as the bombardment by forces seeking to liberate the city from Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) intensifies, UN Special Advisor for the Prevention of Genocide Adama Dieng said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I am deeply disturbed by reports coming out of Raqqah of the horrendous situation faced by civilians caught up in the offensive to retake the city from Daesh. The city is under intense bombardment by international counter-Daesh coalition forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)." Moreover, the goal of liberating Raqqa "must not be achieved at such a high cost to civilians," Dieng added.

The UN official called on the parties to the conflict to take all possible steps to protects civilians in accordance with international law as well as to allow for a humanitarian pause to let people leave the city.