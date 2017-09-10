Syrian Army Breaks Through Daesh Lines at Southern Entrance to Deir Ez-Zor

DEIR EZ-ZOR (Syria) (Sputnik) — The troops met at the state highway near the main southern gate of the city.
An operation to clear the area around the air base located east of Deir Ez-Zor from Daesh terrorists was kicked off earlier in the day.
Elite forces of the Syrian army launched an offensive from the north of the airbase, destroying Daesh's fortifications and equipment. At the same time, other units and allied forces have moved to the southern border of the city.
On Tuesday, the Syrian Armed Forces had another major breakthrough in the vicinity of Deir Ez-Zor. They lifted the blockade in the west of the city paving the way for further advancement to the airbase.
Syria has been in the grip of a civil war for over six years. Government forces are fighting against Syrian opposition groups, who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, as well as numerous extremist and terrorist groups, such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, which are both outlawed in Russia.
