Deir ez-Zor: Syrian, Russian Forces Inflict Biggest Defeat on Daesh in 3 Years

The Syrian armed forces supported by Russian aviation have inflicted the excruciating defeat on Daesh terrorists in Deir ez-Zor area, that may be considered the terrorist group's biggest loss in the past three years, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"Syrian government troops, with the support of the Russian Air Force, achieved a serious success, inflicting a devastating defeat on Daesh units in the area of the city of Deir ez Zor, which exceeding in scale all previous victories over the past three years," the statement read.

The Syrian military started an operation to retake the airbase on Friday, days after breaking the siege of Deir ez-Zor. A Sputnik correspondent reported earier in the day that fierce fighting was ongoning near the base between Syrian troops and terrorists.

"Currently, the government troops under the command of Gen. Suheil Hassan together with the units, which had been under the siege at the Syrian military airbase, are widening the corridor between the airfield and Deir ez-Zor, carrying out successful military actions on flanks," the statement added.

The airbase is located two kilometers east of Deir ez-Zor. It has been blocked by the terrorists for more than three years. By the end of January, Daesh militants managed to cut off the communication routes between the city and the airbase. However, the Deir ez-Zor garrison held the defense despite regular Daesh attacks.