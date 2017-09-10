Register
12:13 GMT +310 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian pro-government forces hold a position near the village of al-Maleha, in the northern countryside of Deir Ezzor, on September 9, 2017, during the ongoing battle against Islamic State (IS) group jihadists

    Syrian Armed Forces Clearing Area Around Deir Ez-Zor Airfield From Daesh

    © AFP 2017/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10810

    According to reports, Syria's Armed Forces and the Republican Guard began clearing the area around the airfield in the east of the Syrian city of Deir Ez-Zor from Daesh terrorists.

    DEIR EZ-ZOR (Sputnik)  Servicemen with the Syrian Armed Forces' elite Tiger Forces and Republican Guard on Sunday began clearing the area around the airfield in the east of the Syrian city of Deir Ez-Zor of jihadist militants from the internationally-condemned terrorist group Daesh (ISIS), a Sputnik correspondent reported.

    The troops in the vanguard are destroying fortifications and equipment, and attacking militants to the north of the airbase. At the same time, other units and allied forces have moved to the southern border of the city.

    On Saturday, a vanguard unit broke the siege of the airfield, where 1,000 Syrian troops have been pinned down since January this year.

    Syrian government forces gesture and inspect the site as they arrive to a destroyed bridge on a road between the Kabajeb and Al-Shula on the southwestern outskirts of Deir Ezzor on September 8, 2017, during the ongoing battle against Islamic State (IS) group jihadists
    © AFP 2017/ George OURFALIAN
    Syrian Army Breaks Daesh Blockade of Airbase in Deir ez-Zor
    The lifting of the blockade in the west of the city helped the Syrian Armed Forces move further, as they were able to bring in supplies.

    On Tuesday, the Syrian army brought an end to the three-year terrorist siege of Deir ez-Zor. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the efforts of the Syrian government forces were backed by Russian airstrikes and cruise missile strikes.

    Syria has been in the grip of a civil war for over six years. Government forces are fighting against Syrian opposition groups, who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, as well as numerous extremist and terrorist groups, such as the Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, which are also outlawed in Russia.

    Related:

    Syrian Army Breaks Daesh Blockade of Airbase in Deir ez-Zor
    Russia, France Praise Military Success in Syria as Deir ez-Zor Freed From Daesh
    Syria's Deir ez-Zor Returning to Life After Daesh Siege Lifted (VIDEO)
    Deir Ez-Zor, Syria to Be Liberated From Terrorists in Coming Days – Army General
    Tags:
    Daesh, Syrian Armed Forces, Deir Ez-Zor, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The 20 Most Beautiful Countries in the World According to Rough Guides
    #MustVisit: The 20 Most Beautiful Countries According to Rough Guides
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok