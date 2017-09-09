Register
00:06 GMT +310 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian forces members stand on a tank next to a vehicle waiting to transport Islamic State (IS) group members in the Qara area in Syria's Qalamoun region on August 28, 2017 as part of a deal between Hezbollah and IS fighters where the jihadists would leave to eastern Syria

    US Warplanes Stop Shadowing Daesh Convoy at Russia’s Request

    © AFP 2017/ Louai Beshara
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    2147232

    Following a request by the Kremlin, US military assets have stopped shadowing a Daesh convoy stuck behind lines of advancing Syrian army troops.

    Syrian army troops covering ground in the desert province of Deir ez-Zour in the country's eastern territories have now outflanked a Daesh convoy that has been stationary for almost ten days, after US jets bombed the roadway and bridges ahead, preventing its escape to regions in Iraq still controlled by the rapidly-dwindling armed extremist faction.

    Deir ez-Zor residents welcome a truck convoy of medicines and food
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    Syria's Deir ez-Zor Returning to Life After Daesh Siege Lifted (VIDEO)

    The US-led coalition against Daesh quickly agreed to a request by Russian forces in the region to stop surveillance on the convoy, streamlining efforts between Russian- and US-backed forces to defeat the extremists, according to a report from the Guardian.

    A convoy of an estimated 17 buses containing Daesh militants and their families has dwindled to 11, after six vehicles abruptly returned to their starting points as Syrian army troops close in.

    Food and water has been supplied by the Syrian army to those stranded in the face-off in the middle of the desert.

    There have been reports of individual fighters escaping the convoy under cover of darkness, even as the noose tightens around the remaining fugitives. An estimated 85 Daesh fighters have been killed attempting to escape from the convoy, according to a US spokesperson.

    US military statements assert that no attacks on the convoy have been made in light of the presence of women and children, cited by Stripes.com.

    The Pentagon, while declaring its intention to prevent escaping Daesh fighters from reaching safe havens in Iraq, has shifted responsibility for the safety of those in the convoy to the Syrian government.

    "From the start of this situation on Aug. 29, we have placed responsibility for the buses and passengers on the Syrian regime, who in conjunction with Lebanese Hezbollah brokered a deal with [Daesh] to move its terrorists into Iraq," according to Army Brigadier General Jon Braga, the coalition's director of operations, cited by Stars and Stripes.

    The Syrian army, with Russian air support, broke a three-year Daesh siege of eastern Syrian territories in the Deir ez-Zour on September 5.

    Related:

    Deir ez-Zor: Syrian, Russian Forces Inflict Biggest Defeat on Daesh in 3 Years
    Syrian Army Breaks Daesh Blockade of Airbase in Deir ez-Zor
    Russia, France Praise Military Success in Syria as Deir ez-Zor Freed From Daesh
    Tags:
    safe haven, convoy, Syrian Army, Daesh, Russia, United States, Iraq, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The 20 Most Beautiful Countries in the World According to Rough Guides
    #MustVisit: The 20 Most Beautiful Countries According to Rough Guides
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok