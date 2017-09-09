Deir Ez-Zor, Syria to Be Liberated From Terrorists in Coming Days – Army General

The commander of the operation in the region said that the Syrian city of Deir Ez-Zor will be liberated from Daesh terror group militants in the coming days.

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – The Syrian city of Deir Ez-Zor will be liberated from Daesh terror group militants in the coming days, Gen. Mohamed Khadur, the commander of the operation in the region, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"In the coming days, we will raise the Syrian flag in the skies of Deir Ez-Zor," Khadur said.

According to the commander, the liberation of Deir Ez-Zor depends in particular on regaining control of the road that links Deir Ez-Zor and the city of Palmyra.

Khadur also noted that the operation under his leadership had been carried out for more than two months, and the servicemen gained control of 185 out of 200 kilometers (115 out of 124 miles) of the road.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that the Syrian Armed Forces had liberated the Taim oil field near Deir Ez-Zor and continued moving toward the city. The armed forces also regained full control over several settlements in the east of Homs province.

On Tuesday, the Syrian army lifted the three-year-old blockade of Deir ez-Zor. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the efforts of the Syrian government forces were backed by Russian airstrikes and cruise missile strikes.

Syria has been in the grip of a civil war for over six years. Government forces are fighting against Syrian opposition groups, who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, as well as numerous extremist and terrorist groups, such as the Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, also outlawed in Russia.