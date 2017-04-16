Syrian Armed Forces Kill Ten Nusra Militants in Northern Province

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said Kurdish-Led Forces Kill 35 Daesh Militants in Northern Syria in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian Armed Forces attacked the positions of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terrorist organization (banned in Russia, formerly known as the Nusra Front) in the city of Daraa, killing 10 militants, the state media reported Sunday.

According to the Syrian television, the army hit terrorist targets in the al-Balad residential area, destroying militants' command post, a vehicle and a mortar carrier vehicle.

On Friday, the Syrian troops thwarted an attack on western districts of Damascus by the Jabhat Fatah al Sham militants, and carried out operations against the terrorists north of the western city of Hama, killing and injuring many terrorists as well as destroying armored vehicles equipped with machine guns.