US-Led Coalition Kills Daesh Drone Trainer, Top Weapons Researcher in Syria

A Daesh (ISIS, banned in Russia) terrorist group's drone pilot trainer has been eliminated.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition has killed two senior Daesh leaders, a top weapons researcher and a senior drone pilot trainer of the terrorist group, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement on Thursday.

"Junaid ur Rehman, a senior ISIS [Daesh] drone pilot trainer and engineer, was killed by a Coalition airstrike in the village of al-Ashara, Syria, south of Mayadin," the statement said.

"Rehman was an experienced engineer who was working to increase ISIS's ability to weaponize drones and to conduct aerial surveillance on the battlefield and plot attacks throughout the world."

In late August, the coalition said that it had destroyed a Daesh drone near Raqqa.