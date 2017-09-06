Malala Yousafzai's Would-be Assassin Killed in Shootout in Pakistan

All four terrorists, including the man who led the group behind the October 2012 attempt on the life of the education activist, died in a shootout in the city of Karachi.
A senior police superintendent, Rao Anwar, said that all the four militants had planned a series of terrorist attacks in the city.
In 2012, a Taliban militant shot her for campaigning for human rights, severely wounding her in the head.
After a course of treatment in Britain, Malala started a new life with her family in Birmingham.
Malala is the youngest Nobel Peace Prizewinner in history.
She won the award in 2014 for her "struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education."
In August she was accepted to Oxford University where she will study study Philosophy, Politics and Economics.
