Israeli Forces Target Syrian Army Again After Projectiles Fall in Golan Heights

"In response to several Syrian projectiles launched towards Israel, IDF targeted 2 Syrian regime artillery positions & an ammunitions truck," the IDF wrote.

In response to several Syrian projectiles launched towards Israel, IDF targeted 2 Syrian regime artillery positions & an ammunitions truck — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 25 июня 2017 г.

© AFP 2017/ JALAA MAREY Israeli Air Force Attacks Syrian Army After Projectiles Fall in Golan Heights

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF said that several projectiles launched from the Syrian territory fell in the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights, causing no injuries.

On Saturday, the Israeli Air Force attacked the Syrian government forces' tanks and artillery positions after 10 projectiles fell on the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights. A source told RIA Novosti that the Syrian government forces were repelling a massive Nusra-Front terrorists' attack in the Golan Heights when they were struck by the Israeli Air Force in the area. According to Al Mayadeen channel citing a source, at least two Syrian soldiers were killed in the airstrike.

Earlier today, in response to over 10 projectiles fired at Israel, an IAF aircraft targeted 3 positions belonging to the Syrian regime pic.twitter.com/JWOVVXG1dc — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 24 июня 2017 г.

Earlier in the day, commenting on the incident, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik that the Israeli aircraft carried the attack against al-Nusra Front terrorist group and not the Syrian government forces.

© AFP 2017/ JACK GUEZ Iraqi Militia Creates Brigade to Liberate Golan Heights From Israel

The majority of such incidents are described by the Israeli military as accidental overspills during clashes between the Syrian government forces and opposition groups.

The Golan Heights, internationally recognized as Syrian territory, was seized by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967. In 1981, the Israeli parliament voted to annex two-thirds of the region. The United Nations has repeatedly stated that Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights is illegal, calling for it to be returned to Syria.