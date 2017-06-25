Syria's Projectiles Land on Israeli Part of Golan Heights, No Casualties - IDF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The military has not yet said whether the shelling from the Syrian side was deliberate.

Moments ago, several projectiles fired from Syria hit an open area in the northern Golan Heights. No injuries reported. — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 25 июня 2017 г.

​On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces said that in response to over 10 projectiles launched from Syria, the air force targeted origin of launches and destroyed two Syrian tanks.

Earlier today, in response to over 10 projectiles fired at Israel, an IAF aircraft targeted 3 positions belonging to the Syrian regime pic.twitter.com/JWOVVXG1dc — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 24 июня 2017 г.

​Earlier in the day, commenting on the incident, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik that the Israeli aircraft carried the attack against the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) and not the Syrian government forces.

Israel occupied the Golan Heights in the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria and annexed the territory in 1981. The international community has not recognized the Israeli annexation.