23:58 GMT +323 June 2017
    In this aerial photo made from a helicopter, the Abraj Al-Bait Towers with the four-faced clocks stands over the holy Kaaba, as Muslims encircle it inside the Grand Mosque, during the annual pilgrimage known as the hajj, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Sept. 25, 2015.

    Saudi Security Forces Foil Attack on Mecca's Grand Mosque - Interior Ministry

    © AP Photo/ Mosa'ab Elshamy
    Middle East
    Saudi security forces on Friday prevented a terror plot that targeted the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the Saudi Interior Ministry said.

    An aerial view of the Tigris River as it flows through Baghdad
    CC BY 2.0 / Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Tigris River
    Game Changer: Resurgent Middle Eastern Power Moves to Reshape the Balance in the Region
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Three terrorist groups were preparing the plot. The foiled attack was designed to target worshipers at the mosque, a ministry spokesperson said as quoted by the Al Arabiya television channel.

    Earlier on June 12, an attack on Saudi Arabia’s patrol unit in the eastern part of the country killed one security service’s officer and injured two others.

    Later that day, the US Department of State warned in a report assessing diplomatic security in Saudi Arabia that Daesh poses an increasing threat to Saudi Arabia and has the potential to destabilize that country.

    People inspect a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    World Remains Silent: Yemeni General Vows to Respond to Deadly Saudi Strikes
    The report also warned that the al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (also outlawed in Russia) remains a security concern, as it has not abandoned the goal of attacking the Saudi government and Western entities in the country.

    Due to the presence of Daesh, al-Qaeda and other extremist groups, the State Department "has assessed Riyadh as being a high-threat location for terrorist activity directed at or affecting official US government interests," the report said.

     

     

