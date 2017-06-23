Saudi Security Forces Foil Attack on Mecca's Grand Mosque - Interior Ministry

Earlier on June 12, an attack on Saudi Arabia’s patrol unit in the eastern part of the country killed one security service’s officer and injured two others.
Later that day, the US Department of State warned in a report assessing diplomatic security in Saudi Arabia that Daesh poses an increasing threat to Saudi Arabia and has the potential to destabilize that country.
Due to the presence of Daesh, al-Qaeda and other extremist groups, the State Department "has assessed Riyadh as being a high-threat location for terrorist activity directed at or affecting official US government interests," the report said.
