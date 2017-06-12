Serviceman Killed in Attack on Patrol Unit in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Attack on Saudi Arabia’s patrol unit in the eastern part of the state killed one security service’s officer and injured two others, media reported Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in the town of Al Awamiyah, located in Al Qatif region, Al Arabiya broadcaster said.

The deceased serviceman was identified as Tariq Al-Allaqi, Saudi Interior Ministry said, according to the broadcaster.