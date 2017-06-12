Daesh Wants to 'Take Over' Saudi Arabia - US State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Daesh poses an increasing threat to Saudi Arabia and has the potential to destabilize that country, the US Department of State warned on Monday in a report assessing diplomatic security in Saudi Arabia.

"ISIS [Daesh] has potentially become a destabilizing factor with direct implications for the Kingdom’s security. ISIS has expressed its desire to take over the country," the US Department of State's Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) stated in the report.

Daesh has been most active in the wars in Syria and Iraq.